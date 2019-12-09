Pedestrian dies after hit by car in Mountain Park

MOUNTAIN PARK, Okla. (TNN) - A tragic accident in Kiowa County killed an elderly man. It happened shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday night in Mountain Park on Highway 183 near County Road 1596.
According to OHP’s report, 76-year-old Steven Parsons was crossing the road when he was hit by a woman driving a Jeep Compass. Unfortunately, Parsons died at the scene.
The investigating trooper noted that the condition of the driver is under investigation as is the cause of the collision.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.