Duncan High School holds open house for new Innovation Hub and Stem Lab

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Public Schools Foundation opened the doors of its brand new Innovation Hub and Stem Lab Monday night.
Renovations for the new Innovation Center and STEM Lab started this summer on Duncan High School’s campus.
The space was an old building that had served several uses over the years. Now, it will give students a new, high-tech space to learn and work.
The lab as a result of a partnership between the foundation, the Halliburton Charitable Foundation, the Opal Lowry Trust and other generous donors.
“We took private industry donations, we took community donations, we worked with the schools, we were able to put this together. Now we’re excited to see, hey, this is what it is, I’m excited to see what happens in the next 5-10 years, as some of these kids graduate and go out, what are they going to do because of the education and availability that they had in this center," said Roger Neal, president of the Duncan Public Schools Foundation.
The new lab is not just for high school students, but all grade levels in the school district.
Neal said he likes to think of it more as a “STEAM lab”, because it also provides a space for the district’s artists, bringing a creative aspect to the innovation center.
