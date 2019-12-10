First Alert Forecast: Gradual clearing but cold today

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! Share your Christmas has arrived!!! Your 7 News Crew will be out at both Walmart locations and we’re inviting you to come down and help out the Lawton food bank & the Salvation Army! We are collecting donations, primarily non perishable food items, toys, books & clothing, between 6 AM to 7 PM. Conditions are going to be chilly to start today! Upper 20s to low 30s around the 7AM. By mid morning we’re only in the low to mid 30s! We will see gradual clearing today so while we’ll start today off mostly cloudy, we’ll be mostly sunny by this afternoon. Highs today are going to struggle to reach the 50s in some places, mainly the upper 40s across Texoma. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 20s, so another chilly start tomorrow. Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and breezy south winds and highs in the mid 50s. A fast-moving storm system will bring some clouds and breezy winds on Thursday and highs just a couple degrees cooler than Wednesday. For Friday temperatures will warm into the upper 50s with dry conditions & mostly sunny skies. For the weekend, expect dry conditions and temperatures closer to 60. A strong cold front will approach Texoma from Sunday into Monday, bringing some bitterly cold air for early next week.
Have a great Tuesday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.