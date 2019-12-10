First Alert Forecast: Gradual clearing but cold today

Good morning Texoma! Share your Christmas has arrived!!! Your 7 News Crew will be out at both Walmart locations and we’re inviting you to come down and help out the Lawton food bank & the Salvation Army! We are collecting donations, primarily non perishable food items, toys, books & clothing, between 6 AM to 7 PM. Conditions are going to be chilly to start today! Upper 20s to low 30s around the 7AM. By mid morning we’re only in the low to mid 30s! We will see gradual clearing today so while we’ll start today off mostly cloudy, we’ll be mostly sunny by this afternoon. Highs today are going to struggle to reach the 50s in some places, mainly the upper 40s across Texoma. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.