FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: Seasonable temperatures ahead of a strong weekend cold front.

Clear skies, light winds, and dry air will lead to a cold night. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30 by 9PM and mid 20s by morning. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow and breezy south winds by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 50s. A fast-moving, weak storm system will pass through tomorrow night into Thursday but it will hardly be noticeable aside from more clouds Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.