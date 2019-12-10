FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: Seasonable temperatures ahead of a strong weekend cold front.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Temperatures will slowly warm over the next few days ahead of the weekend cold front.
Clear skies, light winds, and dry air will lead to a cold night. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30 by 9PM and mid 20s by morning. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow and breezy south winds by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 50s. A fast-moving, weak storm system will pass through tomorrow night into Thursday but it will hardly be noticeable aside from more clouds Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.
Friday looks nice with sunshine, lighter winds, and highs in the upper 50s. However, a strong cold front is showing signs of moving in faster this weekend and north winds may arrive as soon as Saturday. Ahead of the front, highs will try to sneak into the upper 50s. Sunday will be cold with lots of clouds and highs only in the 40s. The 40s will continue into Monday before 50s returns by Tuesday.
Precipitation Sunday-Monday: there is a low chance of rain showers and perhaps some wintry mix Sunday night or Monday. The best chance is north of Texoma but we will watch it closely.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
