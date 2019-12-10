Fort Sill holds Instructor and Developer of the Year awards

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 13 people were recognized at an awards assembly on Fort Sill Monday afternoon. That was for the Instructor of the Year and Curriculum Developer of the year awards.
Those happen every year on post.
This year, nine from the Army, three Marines and one civilian were recognized, including a few who were up for the awards last year.
“It’s an awesome feeling. some of these individuals here competed last year, may not have won last year but won this year. It’s encouraging to see them continue to compete," said Master Sgt. Daniel Rhodes.
The instructor of the year awards started in the late 1980′s to recognize outstanding instructors.
Each school, including the Fires Center of Excellence, Air Defense Artillery School and Field Artillery school determines one winner from each category including officer, warrant officer and others.
Meanwhile, the curriculum developer of the year recognizes those who make relevant, effective and efficient curricula through the Army Learning Model.
