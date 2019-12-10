Lawton driver taken to hospital after crashing into multiple cars and homes

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say a driver was taken to a hospital after crashing into several cars and two homes Monday morning.
Officers say around 8:30 Monday morning, a Toyota Avalon was traveling west on D Avenue near 18th Street when it hit a mailbox, a sign, two parked cars, two homes and a tree before it came to a stop.
The car did not go inside either home, something one of the homeowners says she is thankful for, because the car came dangerously close to where her kids sleep.
″First thought... I thought of my kid because their bedroom is right in front where the lady had barely missed their room," said homeowner Martina Garcia. “I’m just grateful that she missed the baby’s room.”
Police say the driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
She told officers she took medication before she drove.
Officers say they issued an arrest and summons to the driver for driving under the influences of drugs.
