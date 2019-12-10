Lawton man who jammed pool stick into woman’s eye to spend 6 months in jail

Lawton man who jammed pool stick into woman's eye sentenced to 6 months in jail
December 9, 2019 at 10:53 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 10:53 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man who put a pool cue stick into a woman’s eye will spend the next six months in jail.

33-year-old Emmanuel Medlock pleaded guilty today to charges of assault and battery and maiming.

In 2017, he attacked a woman, smashing a glass into her face and jamming a broken cue stick into her right eye.

Monday, he was ordered to serve to a 20 year sentence at the County Jail, with all but the first 6 months suspended.

He was also ordered to attend 52 weeks of anger management.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.