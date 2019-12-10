Lawton Public Schools names new superintendent

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After months of searching Lawton Public Schools have announced the hiring of a new superintendent.
Kevin Hime was named superintendent in a unanimous vote at Monday’s school board meeting.
Hime is currently the Clinton Public Schools superintendent.
He will start in Lawton in July.
“I am so thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to join the Lawton community as the new superintendent,” said Hime. “I know there are incredible things going on in the district and I look forward to working with the staff, parents and community members towards a bright and rewarding future for our youth.”
Hime holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
