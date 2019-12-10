LPS’s Indian Education Program distributing Winter Coat vouchers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Public School’s Indian Education Program is distributing Winter Coat vouchers this week at the Douglass Learning Center.
The students that are eligible are enrolled in a federally recognized tribe and attend an LPS school that requires uniforms.
This is one of the many programs throughout the school year for Native American students that are funded by federal grants.
Monday, we spoke to Pamela Fodder, the Indian Education Coordinator, about the importance of this program.
“We’re just trying to reach out to the community to assist the parents because their students are eligible to receive these and we just want to make sure that our students are warm for the winter," said Fodder.
If you weren’t able to make it to the Douglass Learning Center, the Johnson O’Malley Indian Education Program will continue distributing winter coat vouchers Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 to 4:30 in the afternoon.
The vouchers are redeemable at Bookcase Uniform on Gore Boulevard.
