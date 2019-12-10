7News presents checks to local elementary schools for participation in Spirit of Survival

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - KSWO 7News presented three checks to local elementary schools for their participation in Spirit of Survival.
The three were chosen because they had the highest amount of participation in their categories: small school, medium school and large school.
The small school winner was Altus Christian Academy, the medium school was Crosby Park Elementary and the large school was Woodland Hills Elementary.
The kids took part in the 1.2 mile-long bubble run.
“It’s wonderful to see how excited they were about the bubbles here, how excited they were here while on the tour, and it’s so great to get them excited about not only the spirit of survival but helping other people," said community relations representative Angelina Baker.
Each school got 1-thousand dollars from KSWO, as well as a tour of the 7News station.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.