Altus freeholder meetings going well, public encouraged to attend

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - For the last month, a board of eight elected freeholders has been meeting every Monday to discuss potential changes to the City Charter in Altus.
The eight freeholders were elected back in November. Their task was spending the following 90 days reviewing every aspect of the city charter to determine if any changes needed to be made.
"Things like our city manager, do they need to live in Altus? Or can they live outside the city limits? Should that be left to the city council to decide if they hire that person? Another thing is the oversight or not oversight of our elected department heads and their departments, we’ve spent about two weeks talking about that,” said Chairperson of the Altus Freeholders Stacy Belanger.
They won’t make any decisions until the end of that 90 days. They say so far, their weekly meetings have been very productive.
"The discussion has been good between the board members. We’ve been moving through the charter, what we’ve been talking about the last two weeks is the bulk of what we have our most opinions about. We’re also looking at our next agenda on this future meeting of moving to two meetings a week and scheduling those to move even faster,” said Ward Two Freeholder Jeremy Bailey.
There are two freeholders from each Ward, which Bailey said helps them explore different points of view.
"We have a wide range of different people with vast experiences. We have a wide range of age of people, we have fresh eyes and also experience. We have members on the board that work with the city, we have members on the board that worked on the last charter,” Bailey said.
But, the freeholders want to make sure they are touching on what’s important to you.
"We’ve set it up so that anybody in our community who lives in Altus can comment throughout our work sessions because we want to hear from the people, that’s why we’re here, to represent them,” Belanger said.
Their next meeting is Monday at 6:00 p.m. at Altus City Hall.
