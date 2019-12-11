Altus Police warn of counterfeit check scam

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus Police Department is warning the community about a scam.
Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said in press release that this scam involved a counterfeit check being mailed to residents.
The scammers send residents a check enclosed in an envelope, along with a letter with instructions on what to do with the check. The letter instructs the check be deposited into the victim’s personal bank account. Then going on to ask the victim to go to Walmart and, in this particular case, purchase gift cards.
Victims are then instructed to text a number provide in the letter and give them the information on the back of the gift card.
Police say that these checks are counterfeit. If you receive one of these checks, do not deposit it in your account.
The letterhead says “InterLink”.
Police say they have seen this scam in the past.
If you believe you’re the victim of a scam contact the Altus police department at (580) 482-4121.
