Comanche County Detention Center releases information about meningitis case inside the jail

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Detention Center has released information connected to a case of meningitis discovered at the facility.
The CCDC release says an inmate was taken to the hospital on Tuesday who tested positive for meningitis.
Officials say they do not have evidence of a widespread infection or outbreak at the facility. They have quarantined the area where the infected inmate was housed as a precaution.
Hospital officials are working to identify the strain of meningitis so proper treatment can be distributed to any inmates and staff who may need it. Testing could take up to 72 hours.
Authorities say they will release more information when it becomes available.
