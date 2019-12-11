Community makes annual ‘Share Your Christmas’ a success

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - What a turnout for our 4th Annual Share your Christmas, and we couldn’t have done it without you!
Over 12 hours of giving everything from food, toys, clothes, and more, and it’s all staying right here in our community.
We started at 6:00 Tuesday morning and wrapped up at 7:00 p.m., on a mission to fill two trucks with your help.
Just like every year, the community did not disappoint.
“It excites me that I know that children will get toys that might not have," said one donor.
But it wasn’t just toys that filled the trucks. It was the blankets, food, money, and kindness, all helping out the Lawton Food Bank and the Salvation Army.
“Families want to have those family meals together, they want to enjoy those moments at the holidays. Having all of this food and donations is just good for those families to have those moments," said executive director for the Lawton Food Bank, Marny Skindrud.
“It’s a big deal, it’s an opportunity where we all come together for one reason - help the Salvation Army and the Food Bank and everything stays here local," said Sheridan Road Walmart manger, William Jones.
And keeping a smile on everyone’s faces, even when it got a little chilly.
And if you weren’t able to donate Tuesday, we’ll be leaving some donations bins at the Walmarts on Quanah Parker and Sheridan Road in Lawton.
You can donate through the week, and into the weekend.
