Duncan man charged in connection to weekend shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan man has been charged in connection to a weekend shooting.
K’Juan Martin was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Investigators say the victim went to the Elm Terrace apartments late Friday night and was confronted by Martin in the parking lot about an argument they had at a gas station a month before.
The victim told police Martin pointed the gun at his head before aiming down, closing his eyes and firing, hitting the victim in the leg.
Investigators say Martin then took off, only to be pulled over by police and arrested the next day.
Martin told police he had taken Xanax the night of the shooting and didn't even remember going to that apartment complex.
His bond has been set at $250,000.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.