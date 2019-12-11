FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a nice end to the week ahead of the weekend cold front.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’ll enjoy sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures before a strong cold front arrives this weekend.
Increasing clouds this evening and temperatures will be chilly again tonight. Expect 40 by 9PM and low 30s by morning. Skies will quickly clear out tomorrow and it will be breezy with south winds 15-25 mph, becoming light late in the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Friday looks great with sunshine, highs around 60, and lows in the low 30s.
The weekend is where the forecast gets tricky. Saturday is shaping up to be nice and forecast data agrees. Despite a north wind early, we should bounce back into the 50s to near 60. There is better agreement now that the cold front will arrive Sunday and temperatures look to turn colder with gusty north winds. Highs in the mid 40s. A light rain/snow mix or light snow is possible Sunday night into Monday morning closer to I-40 and points to the north. We will watch this closely but amounts and impacts look to be minor for most of us in Texoma. Monday will be cold with increasing sunshine, strong north winds, and highs in the 40s.
The sun will come back for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs slowly return to seasonable norms.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.