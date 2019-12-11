FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a nice end to the week ahead of the weekend cold front.

The weekend is where the forecast gets tricky. Saturday is shaping up to be nice and forecast data agrees. Despite a north wind early, we should bounce back into the 50s to near 60. There is better agreement now that the cold front will arrive Sunday and temperatures look to turn colder with gusty north winds. Highs in the mid 40s. A light rain/snow mix or light snow is possible Sunday night into Monday morning closer to I-40 and points to the north. We will watch this closely but amounts and impacts look to be minor for most of us in Texoma. Monday will be cold with increasing sunshine, strong north winds, and highs in the 40s.