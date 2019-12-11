We will stay in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s through the early part of next week. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday morning will be in the upper 20s to around 30. One thing we will keep an eye on for next Monday morning will be potential wintry precipitation for our extreme northern Texoma counties. Little to no accumulations are expected. Further north into the Oklahoma City metro area and towards the Oklahoma Kansas border impacts will be greater as snow accumulations could total a couple of inches.