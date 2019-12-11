LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is a very cold start to the day with most places in the low to mid 20s. These cold temperatures this morning will lead to cool temperatures for the rest of the day. Highs this afternoon will only top out in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Tomorrow morning cloud cover will keep temperatures a little warmer compared to this morning. That cloud cover will begin to clear by late morning and early afternoon. Once it does, high temperatures will rebound back into the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be the warmest day over the next 7 as highs are supposed to be around 60 degrees.
This weekend those highs will begin to drop off again as another cold front moves into Texoma. This front is very inconsistent on future timing, but we expect it to begin impacting Texoma by late afternoon to early evening Saturday. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will likely not be impacted, so expect most places to be in the upper 50s. Sunday afternoon will be significantly colder with highs in the low to mid 40s.
We will stay in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s through the early part of next week. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday morning will be in the upper 20s to around 30. One thing we will keep an eye on for next Monday morning will be potential wintry precipitation for our extreme northern Texoma counties. Little to no accumulations are expected. Further north into the Oklahoma City metro area and towards the Oklahoma Kansas border impacts will be greater as snow accumulations could total a couple of inches.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
