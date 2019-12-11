H.C. King center closed until further notice

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On Friday we told you that three Delta Nutrition Centers in Lawton were closed down until further notice. Now we’re learning that a black substance was found in the kitchen area of one of the locations.
That was at the H.C. King Center on Northwest 20th Street in Lawton.
The City of Lawton says an inspector is set to test the substance Friday with results expected by next Thursday.
City officials say the rest of the building was then inspected and no other problems were found.
