Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees have agreed to a record $324 million, nine-year deal, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press. Cole’s contract surpasses the deal Stephen Strasburg finalized with the Washington Nationals on Monday for most total money and annual average salary for a pitcher at $36 million. Agent Scott Boras negotiated both deals. The hard-throwing Cole transformed his career over the past two seasons with the Houston Astros. He went 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA this season, finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in AL Cy Young Award balloting.
PLAINVIEW, Texas (AP) — Wayland Baptist's J.J. Culver has become the fourth college basketball player to score 100 or more points in a game. The senior guard scored an even 100 points in a 124-60 win over Southwestern Adventist. Culver hit 34 of 62 shots, 12 of 33 from 3-point range and was 20 for 27 on free throws for the NAIA Pioneers. The older brother of former Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver is the first college player to score at least 100 since Jack Taylor of Grinnell College. Taylor reached triple digits twice, more recently in 2013.
DALLAS (AP) — Ben Bishop made 16 of his 26 saves in the third period and Dallas shut out the New Jersey Devils 2-0 on a Tuesday when the Stars fired head coach Jim Montgomery. It was Bishop’s first shutout this season and 32nd of his career in Rick Bowness’s first game as interim head coach. Radek Faksa and Joe Pavelski scored in the first period against Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, who kept New Jersey in the game by making 33 saves.
NEW YORK (AP) — Davide Moretti scored 18 points and hit successive 3-pointers that helped Texas Tech knock off undefeated No. 1 Louisville 70-57 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. It's the third time an unranked team has beaten an AP No. 1 this season. The Red Raiders had their biggest win since they made the NCAA championship game last season. Louisville became the fourth top-ranked team to lose this season, joining Michigan State, Duke and Kentucky.
WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 11 Baylor held on for another win against a ranked team. Mark Vital blocked Kamar Baldwin's potential go-ahead shot with 1.5 seconds left and the Bears beat No. 18 Butler 53-52. It was the second win in a row, and third this season, by Baylor over a Top 25 team. Butler became the third team Tuesday night to lose for the first time. No. 1 Louisville and No. 4 Maryland both lost earlier in the evening. That leaves only five undefeated Division I teams.
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars have fired second-year coach Jim Montgomery for what the team says was unprofessional conduct. The team didn't elaborate. General manager Jim Nill says it did not involve a criminal act, other team employees or any past or present players. Assistant coach Rick Bowness has been named interim head coach. Four NHL coaches have lost their jobs already this season, three of them amid allegations of misbehavior.
UNDATED (AP) — There are five remaining teams in college basketball that are unbeaten, and four that remain winless. The list of the unbeatens was trimmed even more Tuesday night, when Louisville, Maryland and Butler lost. That leaves Ohio State, Auburn, San Diego State, Duquesne and Liberty as the remaining teams without a defeat. The teams still trying for their first victory are Houston Baptist, Florida A&M, Kennesaw State and Central Connecticut. Louisville lost to Texas Tech, Maryland lost to Penn State and Butler fell to Baylor in a wild night Tuesday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Former Memphis football coach Mike Norvell says he won’t coach the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl now that he’s taken the Florida State job. Norvell announced the decision in a letter to Memphis fans. The 15th-ranked Tigers (12-1) face No. 13 Penn State (10-2) on Dec. 28 in Arlington, Texas. Norvell led Memphis to an American Athletic Conference championship with a victory over Cincinnati on Saturday. He held his introductory news conference at Florida State one day later. Memphis has named Ryan Silverfield its interim head coach while it searches for Norvell's permanent replacement.