Lawton organization starts Purse Project

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A group of women are giving back to the community this holiday through purses.
The Lawton Fort Sill Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women started a clothing closet called Suits for Success about 5 years ago designed to help women look the part in the workforce.
That's when they realized purses they had weren't being used.
“We came up with this project that we were gonna do, and it was perfect time for the holidays, Christmas. We did a little bit of research on the things most requested from those in need and we kind of went by that list and each member of the commission signed up for whatever item they would like to donate," said Annette Wiseman.
They filled 24 purses with hygiene products, first aid items, and donations from the community.
They will be given out to women attending Hungry Heart Feeding Ministry's Christmas dinner.
“We have a number of women who are in school and work full-time, so everybody has busy lives so I’m very excited that we were able to come together and put this project together for those women who are very much in need at this time of year," said Toni Capra.
These women strive to help other women in the community, and they would love to continue providing for them through Suits for Success. They are asking for donations of black slacks.
“We have a lot of great clothing, but we’re really in need of some plus size clothing, so 14 and a little bit bigger. If it’s professional wear, something you could wear to employment then we would be happy to have that donation," said Wiseman.
If you are needing business wear, or would like to donate you can call (580) 248-8811 and ask for BJ, or Toni.
