Local group offers helping hand to those affected by closure of Delta Senior Nutrition sites

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With the closing of multiple Delta Senior Nutrition sites, a local organization is trying to help fill in those gaps.
The Center for Creative Learning is inviting all seniors to join them for lunch every Wednesday and Friday. Lunch is served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The is no cost for lunch, but they do ask for a donation if possible. They also have frozen meals available for donation.
Lorene Miller, Executive Director at Center for Creative Learning, said in an e-mail, “our goal is to make sure our elderly population has access to a hot nutritional meal, especially those who are not able to cook for themselves.”
The Center for Creative Learning is located at 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive in Lawton.
