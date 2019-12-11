Man cycling across country for suicide awareness

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - One man is cycling across the entire United States to raise awareness of suicide.
Daniel Hurd with "One Pedal At A Time" began his journey in March of last year, starting off in his home state of Massachusetts.
Tuesday night he was in Duncan, the latest step on his bike ride through every state in the continental U.S.
He’s riding to bring more awareness to suicide and its prevention, starting his ride after his own attempts on his life.
He hopes to reduce the stigma through conversation.
“Its unfortunate that we can connect to it so well these days. But that’s why I go around talking about, telling people how important it is to talk about it. To tell people to understand it’s okay to talk and be comfortable talking about it, so we can help more people avoid that situation," said Hurd.
Hurd plans to continue his journey Wednesday, going to Wichita Falls to make Texas his 37th state visited.
He says he’s been riding for 21 months now, and aims to end his trip on Month 36 in Seattle, Washington.
You can follow Daniel’s journey at www.ridewithdanusa.com
