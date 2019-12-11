Retirement community set to open in Cyril

CYRIL, Okla. (TNN) - 2020 is just a few weeks away and the new year will bring a new business to Cyril.
When the new year rolls around, the Cyril Retirement Community will officially open their doors. Their first resident, an Apache native named Mickey Bartley, said there’s one big factor that drew him in.
"The people here. It’s friendly where a lot of places you don’t find friendly places anymore. But you hear them laughing and talking and that’s the way it’s been every time I’ve come over here,” Bartley said.
Those people will staff the center 24/7, serving three nutritious meals each day and offering daily activities for the residents.
"These are very important things because as we age and our bodies mature and we live alone, we start slacking on having good nutritious meals every day and really doing anything. So what happens here is we’re not just renting people a living space, we are creating a lifestyle for them,” said owner Jim McWhirter.
There are 40 rooms available of varying sizes and layouts, each coming with a full bathroom and a mini kitchen.
"There’s a little mini fridge, a microwave, if someone wants to have snacks they can. If they get hungry in the middle of the night, there’s a cereal dispenser, there’s milk and coffee and juices and all that that are available 24/7,” McWhirter said.
There is also a recreation room where residents can play games or watch TV as well as a salon for residents.
"Every person has to just decide for themselves and they say well, but how much does it cost? We have some comparison sheets and say well, how much do you spend for your electricity for your house, a car, we have transportation to let you go and buy your personal items once a week,” McWhirter said.
As for Bartley, he’s made his decision and is excited to move it, but what is he most excited about?
"The food. I’ve been doing my own cooking for too long,” Bartley sid.
If you want to learn more, there’s an open house Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 510 S. 4th St. in Cyril.
