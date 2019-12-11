UPDATE: Officials say ‘suspicious package’ fell off truck, was moved out of road

UPDATE
Authorities tell us the suspicious item which initiated a multi-agency response on Wednesday morning was the result of a lost package.
They tell us the bomb squad was called to the scene out of an abundance of caution but no evacuations were ever ordered.
After reviewing surveillance video, officials discovered the box fell off a passing truck near the courthouse. A person then picked up the package and placed it next to a flag pole on the south side of the Comanche County Courthouse.
When the unattended box was discovered they called in other outside agencies.
Business at the courthouse returned to normal a little after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The area around the Comanche County Courthouse was closed down early Wednesday morning as officials investigated a suspicious package.
Multiple agencies, including the Fort Sill Bomb Squad, was called to the courthouse around 9 a.m. after the package was found.
The package was located on the south side of the courthouse. The Lawton Police Department closed off the roads in the area while technicians from the bomb squad investigated the situation. No specific details have been confirmed by officials.
Law enforcement cleared the scene around 10 a.m. and the courthouse was opened to normal business shortly afterward.
We are working to get more details about the situation. You can count on us to update this story as more information is released.
