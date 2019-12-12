Car crash through a Ft. Sill fence leads to arrest

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A man is in custody after driving his car through a Ft. Sill fence near 52nd on Rogers Lane.
Around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, a black sedan drove through a perimeter fence, and then drove nearly 200 yards into the grass on Post.
Ft. Sill and Lawton Police officers were both on scene.
The driver was cited for a variety of traffic violations by Lawton Police, and he is still being processed by Ft. Sill Officers.
Ft. Sill Officials say the driver was not injured, and the cause of the crash is being investigated.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.