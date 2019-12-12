City of Lawton and Lawton Public Schools prepare in case of active shooting event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton and Lawton Public Schools prepared for an active shooting event Wednesday.
They gathered with Fort Sill officials for a tabletop discussion, another in a series of active shooter discussions to make sure they have plans in place.
Steve Gluck, the Fort Sill emergency manager, said active shooter situations are something everyone needs to have a plan for.
“All you’ve got to do is look at the news these days and how many active shooter events we’ve had across the country. We’re not immune to that, it could happen here today, it could happen here tomorrow. The reason we’re doing this and why it’s important is that if something like this does happen, we can respond together and we do have plans and policies that are synchronized," said Gluck.
He says he hopes that people realize how complicated crisis situations can be and how important it is to work together.
