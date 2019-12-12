Comanche Nation hosts annual ‘Shop with a Cop’

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Over a dozen kids in the Comanche Nation got to do a little Christmas Shopping thanks to generous donations from the community.
Wednesday night was the 6th annual Shop With a Cop event.
Comanche nation officials were able raise enough funds to give each of the 26 kids $100 to spend in a Walmart shopping spree.
The kids got a special escort from Comanche Nation officers, who say they had as much fun helping the little ones spread Christmas cheer.
“Man, it’s exciting! Most of the kids spend stuff on other people in their family instead of themselves. So when we take out kids who want to still get things for themselves but spend it on other people, that’s awesome," said Comanche Nation DARE officer Mary Lile.
In addition, the kids were also treated to a meal at Los Tres Amigos, which officers say they enjoyed a lot.
