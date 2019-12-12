LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Employees with City National Bank gave back to the community in Lawton.
It’s part of the CNB Cares Initiative, something that City National Bank started this year.
They spent the day at several different organizations helping in different ways.
“We’re spending the day giving back to the community, so essentially we are doing stuff that will help people smile," said Catalina Trivino, digital marketing strategist for City National Bank.
They also handed out gifts, donuts and coffee at the veterans center.
They also stopped by Lawton Animal Welfare to walk the dogs and donate items, stocked shelves at Lawton Food Bank and visited with residents at Brookridge Retirement Community.
