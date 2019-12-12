Official: Jersey City attack was ‘fueled’ by anti-Semitism

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says authorities are investigating a shooting in Jersey City as an act of domestic terrorism.
Grewal told a news conference Thursday that authorities believe the attack was “fueled both by anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement beliefs.”
A law enforcement official says that the two killers who stormed a kosher market had apparently been followers of the Black Hebrew Israelites. That’s a fringe group whose members have been known to rail against white people and Jews.
The official was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The killers and four victims died in the attack on Tuesday.
