FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a beautiful Friday ahead of the weekend cold front.

Saturday may be a bit colder due to a wind shift to the north but skies will remain mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with north to southeast winds 10-15 mph. A stronger push of cooler air looks to arrive on Sunday with breezy north winds and lots of clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Expect lots of clouds Monday morning then clearing during the afternoon. It will be chilly with gusty north winds and highs in the 40s.