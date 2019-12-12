FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a beautiful Friday ahead of the weekend cold front.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A cold front is still scheduled to arrive this weekend, bringing cooler temperatures but little chance of rain.
Mostly clear this evening through tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s by 9PM and low 30s by morning. Tomorrow is looking fantastic under mostly sunny skies. Highs should easily top out in the low to mid 60s with north to west winds.
Saturday may be a bit colder due to a wind shift to the north but skies will remain mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with north to southeast winds 10-15 mph. A stronger push of cooler air looks to arrive on Sunday with breezy north winds and lots of clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Expect lots of clouds Monday morning then clearing during the afternoon. It will be chilly with gusty north winds and highs in the 40s.
Quiet and sunny weather looks to build in from Tuesday through at least Thursday of next week.
Sunday-Monday precipitation: it still looks like most of the wintry weather will be north of I-40 and most of Texoma will remain dry. A bit of light rain/snow mix is possible in far northern counties Sunday night into Monday morning with no travel impacts expected.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
