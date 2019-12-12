LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It’s another cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Winds will be a little stronger this morning for a few areas as well, but an overall downward trend in those wind speeds is expected by this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Tomorrow still looks to be the warmest day we will have for awhile. Highs will top out in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. It will be a beautiful end to the work week, so make sure to get outside and enjoy the weather after work.
Saturday will still be a nice day with plenty of sunshine, but our temperatures will begin to fall back off into the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night our next cold front moves in and will bring big changes for Sunday. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday morning as that cold air interacts with a little moisture, a few isolated light rain showers and snow flurries are possible in far northern Texoma. A light dusting of snow is possible, with no impacts to travel expected. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the mid 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be two beautiful sunny days with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
