Fletcher store offers free clothes, toys for those in need

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - A store in Fletcher is helping those in need this holiday season by giving away toys and clothing.
More than a decade ago, the RHR Arena Cowboy Church, which is North of Lake Lawtonka, was looking for a way to give back to those in our community who needed help. They do that by giving away clothes once a week year-round, adding in toys for Christmas presents each December.
"The Bible says reach out and help your brother. That’s what we’re trying to do. Everybody needs to do it, not just us, everybody needs to do it,” said church elder Jimmy Clark.
"We’ve just got to do what God tells us to do. We’ve got to be servants. It’s better to give than to receive,” said church elder Eddie Beaty.
The church collects donations of clothes and toys to fill the store.
"They just shop like they would in the store, see what sizes they need and it doesn’t cost them anything,” Beaty said.
The toys are put out around Christmas and are available to anyone who can’t afford presents for their kids. The clothes, however, are there year- round with people all over southwest Oklahoma benefiting from them.
"For all the communities around. We’ve got people coming from quite a ways away sometimes. There are kids that need clothes, there’s all kinds of people that need clothes that can’t afford it. That’s what we’re here for,” Beaty said.
The donations generally stay right here in southwest Oklahoma, but the church is quick to spread those donations when needed. Just a few years ago, donations were sent to Moore following a devastating tornado.
"What’s the Bible say? It says it’s more blessed to give than to receive. You’re carrying out God’s work by doing that. His word goes out and it doesn’t return bare. Everything you do is multiplied and everything you multiple helps this community or any community around here. That’s just the way it works,” Clark said.
The store is open each Thursday as well as the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is located in downtown Fletcher.
