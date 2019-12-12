Lawton Masonic Lodge donates to Bishop Public School students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Kids and their family members got to have a Christmas meal early at Bishop Public School.
The school principal says the Lawton Masonic Lodge donated Christmas meals for the students and their families, and the Knights of the Round Table donated 32 coats for kids in need as well.
“It’s really an honor and a joy just to see the happiness that the masons and knights have brought to our students and our families," said Howard Hampton, principal of Bishop School.
He says the Masons have been coming out for several years to help out not only with this, but other events throughout the school year.
