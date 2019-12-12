Lawton school responds to reports of bed bug infestation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton school is responding after reports were circulating social media about a bed bug infestation.
Carriage Hills Elementary School sent out a letter Thursday to parents letting them know there is not a bed bug problem at the school.
According to the letter, Carriage Hills Elementary has been inspected by a licensed pest management professional that determined there was no infestation. It goes on to say that the school is following guidelines set by the CDC and Health Department.
The letter also gives tips on how to keep bed bugs from traveling to school on children’s clothing or bags.
The letter in its entirety follows below:
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.