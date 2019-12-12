Man charged in connection to shooting ordered to stand trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man charged in connection to a shootout that ended with a Fort Sill soldier dead has been ordered to stand trial.
Investigators say Marcus Perry is one of the people who opened fire in a shootout at the K9 Biker club back in April.
He is charged with a felony count of discharging a firearm into a building.
Fort Sill soldier Christopher Pugh was killed by gunfire outside the club, but investigators have never said who fired the deadly shot or charged anyone in connection to his death.
