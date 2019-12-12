Police, supporters excited about Thin Blue Line coming to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police Officers, and their local supporters are excited about a new addition to the streets near the Public Safety Facility - a Thin Blue Line.
Once the Public Safety Facility is built, you’ll see a blue line in between the yellow lines.
It’ll stretch for two blocks on Railroad Avenue, but LPD said even just two blocks means the world to them.
The idea for the line originally came from the wife of a Lawton Officer, after their grandson saw the same thing in Moore.
“He would see the line and he thought it would be great if Lawton would honor his Pop, and the Lawton Police officers,” said Sue Schucker.
Schucker said it’s more than just her husband who she did this for... it’s also for her brother, a Massachusetts officer who died in the line of duty.
“They’ve just worked a homicide, a child crime or a domestic situation. They will see this support for the community when they pull back, and maybe just maybe that support will make them feel a little better about what they are doing today," said Schucker.
The idea was first proposed to the cities traffic commission... who felt the line shouldn’t be painted... citing city and federal rules for traffic signals.
“The reasoning behind our recommendations are almost always based on city code, or a federal highway document. It really restricts the use of blue, the color blue as used in a pavement marking situation just for background or line stripping for disabled parking spaces,” said Larry Wolcott, Lawton Public Works Director.
For LPD officers, Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said the entire department feels fortunate to see this support from the people they put their lives on the line for.
“Our citizens, our community are coming to bat for us on a lot issues that they want to see done. It means a lot to us to come to work, come to the station every morning, go home at night and see that line knowing we are supported by our citizens," said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins.
No word on when the lines will be painted... but the facility is slated to open sometime next Spring.
Officials say to look for the blue lines shortly after.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.