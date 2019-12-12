77th Army Band holds annual Christmas concert

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The 77th Army Band brought some festive music to the holiday season with their annual Christmas concert.
The free concert was held at the McMahon Auditorium, and was the Army Band's gift to the Lawton-Fort Sill community.
The band played timeless holiday classics, like "Winter Wonderland" and "White Christmas."
If you missed out on the concert , don’t worry, you can catch a video of the performance on the 77th Army Band Facebook page.
