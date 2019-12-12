Three arrested for Duncan home invasion

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Three Stephens County residents are in the county jail facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing four people at gunpoint inside a Duncan home.
Court documents show that Allison Earline Nunley, Marquez Lashawn King and Trevor Eddydon Grigsby were arrested earlier this week after the robbery in the 1800 block of Cook.
According to documents, the trio went to the home on the night of December 8 armed with handguns. They allegedly kicked in the door and confronted the homeowners and two others who were in the home, demanding money and phones. Paperwork says Nunley and the homeowners had issues over a cell phone transaction which had taken place.
In the course of the robbery, Nunley and King allegedly struck the homeowners multiple times and shots were fired. One person was taken to the hospital from the assault.
A short time later, Marlow police located Nunley and King. Nunley was taken into custody but King fled from the scene on foot. He was located and arrested in the early morning hours of December 9 by Stephens County Sheriff’s deputies.
Grigsby was arrested by an investigator for the District Attorney’s office the same night. He told investigators he had been at the home and did have a gun but he had not pointed it at anyone. He did allegedly admit to demanding money and phones from the victims.
Nunley and King are charged with burglary in the first degree, three counts of conjoint robbery and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Grigsby is charged with burglary in the first degree and three counts of conjoint robbery.
Nunley and King face up to life in prison if convicted. Grigsby could be sentenced for up to 50 years for each count of conjoint robbery.
All three are being held on $500,000 bond.
