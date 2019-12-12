UK voters choose a new government to resolve Brexit impasse

LONDON (AP) - British voters are going to the polls on a dank, gray day in an election that could break the country’s political impasse over Brexit.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes his Conservative Party will win a majority in the House of Commons so he can take Britain out of the European Union by Jan. 31.
The main opposition Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn has promised another referendum on Brexit.
All 650 seats in the House are up for grabs in the first December election in nearly a century.
Polls close at 10 p.m., with most results due early Friday.
