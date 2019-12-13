FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a brief cool-down from Sunday into Tuesday before a nice stretch begins.

Increasing clouds on Sunday and another push of cooler air will create a wide range of highs in Texoma. Expect 40s north, 50s near the Red River and mid 50s or warmer to the south. East winds will shift to the north. Sunday night into Monday morning, patchy light drizzle or a few rain showers are possible. The air may be cold enough for a light mix near I-40 but little to no impacts are expected.