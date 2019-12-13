FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a brief cool-down from Sunday into Tuesday before a nice stretch begins.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cooler air will move in this weekend but it won’t stick around long.
Mostly clear this evening through tonight with temperatures in the mid 40s by 9PM and mid 30s by morning. A weak front will arrive late tonight, shifting winds to the north tomorrow and this will also keep temperatures a bit cooler. Expect highs in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Increasing clouds on Sunday and another push of cooler air will create a wide range of highs in Texoma. Expect 40s north, 50s near the Red River and mid 50s or warmer to the south. East winds will shift to the north. Sunday night into Monday morning, patchy light drizzle or a few rain showers are possible. The air may be cold enough for a light mix near I-40 but little to no impacts are expected.
Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy on Monday and temperatures will be chilly, staying in the 40s with gusty north winds. Tuesday will also be chilly despite more sunshine, then temperatures will gradually warm up from mid to late next week.
Christmas week preview. From next Friday through Christmas Day, we expect relatively mild temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Rain chances are low but we will keep an eye on any potential storm systems.
Have a great Friday and weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
