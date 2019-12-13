LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It’s another cool and crisp morning in Texoma with most places seeing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. These cool temperatures won’t stick around long as sunshine aids in bringing 60s back into Texoma. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather while it last because cold air moves in by the end of the weekend.
Saturday will be another nice day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Our next cold front will move in Saturday evening. This front will start to build colder air into the area, and drop high temperatures on Sunday into the mid to upper 40s.
The north winds will stick around into early next week so temperatures will keep dropping through Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 40s. There is a very small chance of light rain to possible wintry mix in our far northern Texoma counties. No impacts to travel are expected.
We will clear out Tuesday and Wednesday as sunny skies move in, and winds begin to turn back to the south. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 40s and Wednesday the mid 50s. Next Thursday a few clouds move back in, but temperatures will remain stable in the mid 50s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
