Fletcher woman sentenced for child neglect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Fletcher woman who pleaded guilty to neglecting a bed-ridden 17-year-old will spend the next five years in prison.
Margo Zill was arrested in 2017 after the girl was found left alone in her home.
Investigators say the girl had wounds all over her body and was covered in feces and urine.
She was in critical condition when she was admitted to a hospital.
Thursday, Zill was sentenced to five years and must serve at least 85% of that sentence before she can be eligible for parole.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.