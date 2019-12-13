Former Lawton Correction Facility charged in state-wide prison fights

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A former inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility has been charged in connection with the state-wide prison fights from September.
Officials say Justin Hill is charged with conspiracy, assault and battery and taking part in gang-related crime.
Hill was already serving a 5-year sentence for grand larceny. He was transferred out of GEO after the fights.
Those prison fights took place at six state prisons and left one inmate dead and dozens more injured.
They prompted a statewide prison lockdown that lasted until late October.
