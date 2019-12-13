Fort Sill Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation gets new director

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - 7News got to speak to the new director of Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation on Fort Sill.
Darryle Jones is the new MWR director who got to Fort Sill last month after previously working in Japan.
He started with the MWR at Fort Bliss, Texas in 1989 and has been doing that ever since.
He explained to 7News why he appreciates working for the MWR.
“What’s kept me in it is knowing that i am serving the soldiers and families of the United States military. It’s a job i don’t take lightly. I really appreciate the opportunity I’ve been given to serve for such a long period of time, not in a uniform but in a civilian capacity," said Jones.
Jones says he plans to expand programming opportunities for families and soldiers on Fort Sill.
He says he has spent his first four weeks at Fort Sill meeting with people in the area and getting to know the area.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.