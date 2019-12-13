House of Bread ministries asking for your help with Hope for Christmas program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The House of Bread ministries is asking for your help with their Hope for Christmas program.
They set up in Lawton Central Mall Thursday and will be set up again Friday and Saturday.
The program, similar to the Angel Tree program, is designed to get gifts for seniors and teenagers who signed up.
People just need to pick out a name and bring a gift back to the House of Bread.
“The little kids get chosen for Christmas, but we know the senior citizens and the teenagers, they don’t. It’s called Hope for Christmas, trying to bring hope to somebody else," said Ramonda Bruno, associate pastor with House of Bread Ministry.
They'll be near the east entry of Central Mall tomorrow and Saturday from 11 in the morning until 7, and will also be out there on December 18th and 19th.
The gifts will be delivered on December 23rd.
