Man facing charges after crashing car through Fort Sill fence

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - A man is facing charges for damaging government property after driving his car through a Fort Sill fence near 52nd and Rogers Lane.
That happened around 6:00 Wednesday night.
Officials with Fort Sill say they believe the crash may have been medically related.
The black sedan drove through a perimeter fence and then drove almost 200 yards into the grass on post.
Fort Sill and Lawton Police officers were both on scene.
Lawton police cited the driver for several traffic violations before he was processed by Fort Sill Officers.
