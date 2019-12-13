Money being raised for family in I-44 crash

(TNN) - A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Wichita Falls family who were seriously hurt in a crash on I-44 in Comanche County Wednesday night.
We first told you about that crash Wednesday night on 7News at 10.
OHP says the driver swerved to avoid hitting an animal before hitting a guardrail and then a concrete bridge support.
All four passengers were pinned in the car while crews worked to free them using the jaws of life.
Two of them at last check were in the ICU and a third in critical care.
At last check, the GoFundMe page had raised $344 at the time of this webstory.
