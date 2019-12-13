Plant enthusiasts gather at the Lawton Public Library for plant swap

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With the cold weather should come extra care for your houseplants, which was the focus of a special event Thursday at the Lawton Library.
Gardeners and plant enthusiasts from around the city came together for the library’s Plant Swap event.
There attendees could exchange houseplants and cuttings of all kinds, giving everyone a bit of free variety for their homes.
David Nowlin, an agriculture expert from the OSU Extension Center was on-site to give people tips on how to keep their leafy friends happy and healthy during these chillier months.
“Getting houseplants through the winter can be a little challenging, because during the hot temperature in the home it dries out, and houseplants need more humidity than what people really find comfortable," said Nowlin.
One of tonight's tips was placing plants toward the south window to get the maximum amount of sunlight.
Nowlin also suggested mixing in a tablespoon of liquid fertilizer when watering plants.
