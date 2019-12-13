39th Annual Living Christmas Tree begins this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For the 39th year, First Baptist Church Lawton Fort Sill is bringing you the Living Christmas Tree.
Thursday night, members held rehearsals before performances this weekend. Every year, 100 members stand on a 40-foot-steel structure and sing Christmas tunes.
It’s come a long way since its inception. Instead of hand installed lights, you’ll see 90,000 lights, choreographed to music. Members of the church say it just wouldn’t be Christmas without the performance.
“We do this because this is our heart, this is Christmas to us,” said First Baptist Church member, Kay Means. “This is what we want to do to present the story of Christ to the community and share the joy we have in celebrating our Savior this time of year."
You can see the Living Christmas Tree Friday at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and you have two chances to catch it Sunday. There will be a 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. performance that afternoon. You are asked to bring a non-perishable food item that will benefit the Lawton Food Bank.
