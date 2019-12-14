Eisenhower hosts district wide father-daughter dance

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Eisenhower High School hosted a Father Daughter Dance to raise money during their Beak Week.
"Beak Week" is Eisenhower's philanthropy week, and the funds from the dance go to help the Parker Pointe Girls Home.
LPS kids of ages dragged their dads on to the McCasland Ballroom dance floor, and showed them the dance moves that are in.
Meanwhile, the Dads were doing their best to keep the old school moves alive, and maybe embarrass their daughters in the process.
“When choosing the Parker Pointe Girls Home, we went and toured it. It really touched home to us, because it didn’t seem like a home, more like a place for them to stay. So yeah it touched home to us, and we really wanted to give our money to them," said Beak Week Chair Blakelee Marco.
The proceeds will be combined with the rest of the money collected during beak week, and will go right back to the group home to hopefully make it a space they are happy to call their own.
